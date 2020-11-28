COVID took away intramural sports, so colleges like Creighton are creating video game tournaments

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down many college intramural sports, but it can’t stop the gamers from their virtual competition.
A Creighton University staffer figures now is a good time to put on a national tournament involving video games, or esports.
Greg Durham, Creighton’s director of recreation and wellness, expects the tourney to take place in February. Durham leads a task force made up of about 15 members from colleges around the country to address timeline, format, entry fee, awards and other things.
The tourney will be held under the supervision of Oregon-based NIRSA, a national intramural- and club-sport organization formerly called the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association. This will be the NIRSA Championship Series’ first foray into esports.
“Every single university around the country is invited to participate,” Durham said.
Valerie McCutchan, director of NIRSA’s national sports programs, said she’s interested in how the esports tournament goes. “This’ll be our inaugural one,” McCutchan said. “I’m excited to see what happens in this world, the esports world. ... We get what we think are the experienced experts to run the sports that we do.”
Intramural sports are generally open to all students, unlike the competitive intercollegiate sports of the NCAA and NAIA that typically require tryouts. Schools such as Bellevue University and Midland University in Fremont have formed intercollegiate esports teams.
Durham said intramural sports such as flag football, indoor soccer and three-on-three basketball were not held this fall because the close contact would increase the risk of contracting coronavirus.
“The one thing we did know is they were playing video games,” Durham said. The games can be held safely because competitors can play each other remotely —from their own homes.
Creighton already oversaw a state tournament this year involving the Bluejays, Wayne State and the institutions of the University of Nebraska system, excluding the NU Medical Center. Steven Walton, who ran the tournament, said Creighton won three titles, and UNL and UNO two each. Walton is assistant director of competitive sports at Creighton.
Tristan Kelly, a junior this year at Creighton, and brother Brayden, who recently graduated from Creighton, won the two-on-two Rocket League title in the state tourney. Rocket League is a video game in which race cars knock a soccer ball into a goal.
“It was pretty fun,” Tristan Kelly said. He and his brother have been playing video games for a while. They started playing Rocket League as junior high school kids in Minneapolis, he said.
“Rocket League’s, like, really creative,” Kelly said. “It uses cool physics. The game incorporates real-world physics with the ball and the car.”
Kelly plans to play in a Big East-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference esports tournament in December. He also most likely will play in the national tournament. “Esports is really growing,” he said.
Durham said the national tournament will use Rocket League as its game. Rocket League can be played on various platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and others.
Durham acknowledged that esports provide no real aerobic workout. But they stimulate the brain, test the reflexes, promote teamwork and connect participants, even if they are miles from each other, Durham said.
And they’re fun.
