COVID took away intramural sports, so colleges like Creighton are creating video game tournaments

The coronavirus pandemic has shut down many college intramural sports, but it can’t stop the gamers from their virtual competition.

A Creighton University staffer figures now is a good time to put on a national tournament involving video games, or esports.

Greg Durham, Creighton’s director of recreation and wellness, expects the tourney to take place in February. Durham leads a task force made up of about 15 members from colleges around the country to address timeline, format, entry fee, awards and other things.

The tourney will be held under the supervision of Oregon-based NIRSA, a national intramural- and club-sport organization formerly called the National Intramural Recreational Sports Association. This will be the NIRSA Championship Series’ first foray into esports.

“Every single university around the country is invited to participate,” Durham said.

Valerie McCutchan, director of NIRSA’s national sports programs, said she’s interested in how the esports tournament goes. “This’ll be our inaugural one,” McCutchan said. “I’m excited to see what happens in this world, the esports world. ... We get what we think are the experienced experts to run the sports that we do.”