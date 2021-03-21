COVID vaccinations at La Vista clinic bring 'a little tear to my eye,' a sense of relief

The clinic Sunday had 5,000 doses of the vaccine to distribute, he said. About half the doses available for Sunday's clinic were administered, Janssen said. Every eligible person who signed up received the vaccine, he said. The rest of the vaccine was saved and will be used in the coming days.

About 160 volunteers, split into morning and afternoon shifts, signed up to assist at the clinics.

"People are really excited as (vaccinations) move into each new essential worker class," Janssen said. "We have a great group of volunteers, about half of them have a medical background, and the rest just want to help."

Cedric Gakiza, 21, of Omaha, said he originally was on the fence about whether to get vaccinated. He works for Claas of Omaha, an assembly plant for farm machinery.

As a Black man, Gakiza said, he felt skeptical of the vaccines. At first he heard that a vaccine would be a year or more in arriving and then, "Suddenly, they've got this vaccine," he said.