COVID vaccinations for people ages 50 to 64 could begin in April in Douglas County

Douglas County hopes to begin offering COVID vaccinations to people ages 50 to 64 by April 1, the county’s public health director said Tuesday.
Adi Pour told the Douglas County Board that the push to vaccinate older people, health care workers and educators is going well enough that the county expects to be ready soon to move on to the next younger age groups.
She said the county will begin offering the vaccines to the 50-to-64-year-old age groups in five-year increments. Pour did not give a breakdown of possible dates for people in those five-year subsets.
”Things are moving forward pretty quickly,” Pour said.
The county has been allotting 90 percent of its doses from the state to people 65; 10 percent has gone to health care workers and, more recently, teachers and school staff.
”We are seeing some open appointments; we are looking at that pretty carefully, and we just switched this morning and said the 90/10 may not be adequate any more,” Pour said. “So we are switching and moving more to the critical infrastructure.”
That means more vaccines for educators and more doses for the next tiers in Nebraska’s phased vaccination plan: food processing and grocery store workers, and then moving on to workers in funeral homes, transportation, the U.S. Postal Service and public transport, followed by those in congregate living, such as the jail and homeless shelters.
She did not provide details on the number of doses that will be allotted for those groups or dates when those workers’ turns will come.
”I foresee that we should be done with all of this (critical infrastructure groups) by the end of March,” Pour said. “So by April 1, I hope we can open up to those 50- to 64-year-olds. We are going to do it in the same way we did with those 65 and above; we’re doing it in five-year increments.”
She said there are more than 30,000 people in each of those five-year age groups in Douglas County.
Pour said the county is also working with health care providers on vaccinating people with under 65 years old with medical conditions that put them at high risk if they contract COVID. The health care systems are analyzing their patient data and crafting lists of those with the highest risks. If the providers have unfilled appointments, they are preparing to begin offering those slots to their patients based on that ranking of risks, Pour said.
”That is moving forward,” she said.
She did not provide details of the medical conditions or dates when appointments will be available. Pour said the health care providers would use similar methodology and that they, not the county, will notify their patients.
Pour also said that OneWorld Community Health Center is getting 2,000 Johnson & Johnson doses directly from the federal government and plans to use them to begin vaccinating meatpacking workers in the plants.
Nebraskans lost to COVID-19
Al Martinez
Cecilia Dunnigan
Charles Maguire
Daphne Newton
Darrell Dibben
Darrin Cook
Denver Schmadeke
Don Kane
Donald and Marie Stoltenberg
Elinor Borders
Frank Kumor
Frank Naranjo
Greg Peterson
Helen Jones Woods
Jack Fynbu
Jim McGrath
Joel A. Watts
Karen Darling
Ken Dahlke
Kevin Hopper
Laura Saf
Leland Lamberty
Lydia and Carlos Tibbs
Merlene Hughes
Mike Acquazzino
Ming Wang
Paul Filsinger
Paul Ing
Pedro Garcia III
Phyllis Wachholtz
Ralph Marasco
Robert M. Fausset
Robert Puhalla Sr.
Roger Ryman
Samiera Abou-Nasr
Steve Maurer
Tom Vint
Vincent Kershaw
Wayne Stanley
chris.burbach@owh.com, 402-444-1057, twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH