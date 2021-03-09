COVID vaccinations for people ages 50 to 64 could begin in April in Douglas County

She did not provide details on the number of doses that will be allotted for those groups or dates when those workers’ turns will come.

”I foresee that we should be done with all of this (critical infrastructure groups) by the end of March,” Pour said. “So by April 1, I hope we can open up to those 50- to 64-year-olds. We are going to do it in the same way we did with those 65 and above; we’re doing it in five-year increments.”

She said there are more than 30,000 people in each of those five-year age groups in Douglas County.

Pour said the county is also working with health care providers on vaccinating people with under 65 years old with medical conditions that put them at high risk if they contract COVID. The health care systems are analyzing their patient data and crafting lists of those with the highest risks. If the providers have unfilled appointments, they are preparing to begin offering those slots to their patients based on that ranking of risks, Pour said.

”That is moving forward,” she said.

She did not provide details of the medical conditions or dates when appointments will be available. Pour said the health care providers would use similar methodology and that they, not the county, will notify their patients.