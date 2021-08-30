COVID vaccine shots available around Omaha this week

The Douglas County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 vaccine shots for those 12 years old and older. No appointments are needed, and walk-ins are welcome. Youths ages 12 through 18 must have a parent present for the shots.
Monday
Methodist College, 1-6 p.m., 720 N. 87th St.
Tuesday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.
Visiting Nurse Association, 4 p.m.-7 p.m., 12565 West Center Road
Wednesday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.
Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library at UNO, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 6401 University Drive (park in Lot E)
Thursday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.
Friday
Douglas County Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 1111 S. 41st St.