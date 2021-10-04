COVID vaccine will be available this week at clinics around Omaha

The Douglas County Health Department again is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free at clinics across the city this week, and no appointment is necessary.

People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but those who want to get a COVID booster shot may go online at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation to sign up for an appointment.

This week's clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday

OPS TAC health fair, 3215 Cuming St., fourth floor, 9 a.m.-noon

Heart Ministry, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clair United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.