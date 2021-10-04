 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine will be available this week at clinics around Omaha
COVID vaccine will be available this week at clinics around Omaha

  • Updated
The average daily number of Nebraskans hospitalized with COVID over the last week was about 420, up 5% from an average of 400 the previous week.

The Douglas County Health Department again is offering the COVID-19 vaccine for free at clinics across the city this week, and no appointment is necessary.

People ages 12 to 17 are eligible to take the Pfizer vaccine. Those ages 12 to 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

People also can get shots at other locations around the Omaha area, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Walk-ins are welcome, officials said, but those who want to get a COVID booster shot may go online at https://login.registermytime.com/douglascountyhealthdepartment/generalpopulation to sign up for an appointment.

This week's clinic schedule:

Tuesday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., noon to 4 p.m.

Wednesday

OPS TAC health fair, 3215 Cuming St., fourth floor, 9 a.m.-noon

Heart Ministry, 2222 Binney St., 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Clair United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

UNO's Dr. C.C. and Mabel Criss Library, 6401 University Drive North (park in Lot E), 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thursday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Cody Elementary School, 3320 S. 127th St., 4-8 p.m.

Russell Middle School, 5304 S. 172nd St., 4-8:15 p.m.

Friday

Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday

Old Market Farmers Market, 1011 Jackson St., 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.



