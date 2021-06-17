Cox Communications opens Wi-Fi hotspots around Omaha for CWS

Cox Communications said Thursday that it is opening nearly 550 Wi-Fi hotspots throughout Omaha.

The hotspots, typically only available to certain customers, will be available for use by everyone free of charge.

“We launched our Wi-Fi hotspots during previous College World Series and had a tremendous response,” said Kim Rowell, a Cox spokeswoman.

“We are honored this year to extend the service to the entire Omaha community and all our out-of-town guests who are visiting for this legendary annual baseball event," Rowell said.

The hotspots will be available for the entire CWS, from Saturday to June 29.

