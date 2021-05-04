Coyotes and foxes join Omaha's annual wildlife parade

While no one is shocked anymore to see raccoons or opossums, foxes and coyotes are a different story. But Stastny said foxes have been in Omaha for years, and coyotes are becoming more common.

There’s a fox den in Elmwood Park, an offshoot of the once multiple dens at the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack horse barns. An active coyote den sits along the Papio Creek, right in the middle of Omaha.

Sam Wilson, the furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says foxes in the city should be considered almost normal. That’s not just in Omaha, but in Lincoln and other cities across Nebraska.

Wilson’s neighborhood in northeast Lincoln has many mature oak trees, which attract squirrels and other rodents. The foxes feast on the constant roadkill.

“They want to escape coyotes, so they are using urban areas,” he said. “Foxes are choosing this over a life in the country.”

In the last decade or so, coyotes have started to adapt to life in the city, too. An Omaha homeowner near 129th and Blondo Streets reported seeing one in his backyard earlier this spring. One was spotted last summer north of Marian High School near 78th Street and Military Avenue.