Coyotes and foxes join Omaha's annual wildlife parade

They’re all around us, living under porches and sheds or in a nearby park or golf course.
Omaha and other cities across the region are teeming with wildlife — coyotes, red foxes, turkey, geese, cottontails, raccoons and opossums. Also raptors, which are feasting on all those bunnies.
Most of the time, we don’t even know they’re around — unless they become a nuisance.
Then spring arrives.
“We see a huge uptick in wildlife calls,” said Pam Wiese, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Humane Society. “We get called from people who see an opossum, woodchuck, etc.”
Wildlife reports peak in the spring because critter mothers are foraging night and day to feed themselves and their hungry babies. So if you see a raccoon out during the day, it doesn’t mean it’s rabid.
What is your favorite critter to see in the city?
A wealth of wildlife can be found inside city limits, especially in the spring time.
“It’s just a female looking for extra food because she’s nursing so many young,” said Laura Stastny, executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.
Then, when baby foxes and others start to leave their nests or dens in the coming days, messages of surprise — and delight — pop up on neighborhood Facebook pages or Next Door apps across the city.
“Fox kits 6 to 7 weeks old go out of their dens,” Stastny said. “People notice because the babies are playing outside their dens.”
While no one is shocked anymore to see raccoons or opossums, foxes and coyotes are a different story. But Stastny said foxes have been in Omaha for years, and coyotes are becoming more common.
There’s a fox den in Elmwood Park, an offshoot of the once multiple dens at the Ak-Sar-Ben racetrack horse barns. An active coyote den sits along the Papio Creek, right in the middle of Omaha.
Sam Wilson, the furbearer and carnivore program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, says foxes in the city should be considered almost normal. That’s not just in Omaha, but in Lincoln and other cities across Nebraska.
Wilson’s neighborhood in northeast Lincoln has many mature oak trees, which attract squirrels and other rodents. The foxes feast on the constant roadkill.
“They want to escape coyotes, so they are using urban areas,” he said. “Foxes are choosing this over a life in the country.”
In the last decade or so, coyotes have started to adapt to life in the city, too. An Omaha homeowner near 129th and Blondo Streets reported seeing one in his backyard earlier this spring. One was spotted last summer north of Marian High School near 78th Street and Military Avenue.
“They were first moving through the city along waterways to travel to new territory,” Stastny said of coyotes. “They can be found in large park areas, state recreation areas in the city or along a creek.”
When people start to notice wildlife, the first inclination for many is to call the Humane Society or Nebraska Wildlife Rehab to demand that the animals be destroyed or trapped and removed.
But many of the most effective traps are not allowed in city limits, and moving trapped animals more than 100 yards is not allowed as it can be a death sentence for territorial wildlife. Often, another animal will just move in and take its place.
The best bet, Stastny said, is to leave the animal alone, remove any food sources and keep an eye on pets.
With so much wildlife, all kinds of issues can surface.
Some people have expressed frustration that Nebraska Wildlife Rehab isn’t trapping and moving the Canada geese that have been nesting on the medians of some of Omaha’s busiest streets.
People need to trust that the geese know what they are doing, Stastny said. If a nest were moved, she said, the mother would abandon it.
“Geese are looking for a place where there are not a lot of predators to nest. Those medians are defensible for them and hard to find for predators,” Stastny said. “Leave the geese alone and don’t give them food and water. That brings on predators. At four weeks after incubating, sometimes there is a little traffic issue when they lead their babies to water. Stop traffic if it’s safe to do so or call the Humane Society.”
Wild creatures are here to stay — and deserve to, Stastny said. Adults and children, she said, can learn to enjoy them if they take the proper precautions.
“We’re actually here to give people advice and talk them through ways to live in harmony with wildlife. That’s a big part of our mission,” Stastny said. “If they do call us, they do care about wildlife, but they don’t know how to proceed. We always try to help.”
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh