Crash during trooper's pursuit causes headaches for Omaha commuters

A crash during a Nebraska State Patrol pursuit of a speeding minivan on Interstate 80 in Omaha early Thursday caused a large traffic jam during the morning commute.

One person was injured and another arrested after a 32-hear-old Omaha man fled a traffic stop by a state trooper and crashed on eastbound I-80 near 96th Street. The incident occurred at 8:15 a.m. and caused traffic to backup for about three hours.

One Omaha police officer described the scene as "a parking lot" during a radio transmission to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. Officers were deployed around the area to block entrance ramps to I-80.

The incident began when a trooper observed a Toyota Sienna traveling southbound on Interstate 680 at an estimated 90 mph, according to a Nebraska State Patrol spokesman. As the Toyota merged onto eastbound I-80, the trooper attempted a traffic stop.

The Toyota accelerated and fled for "approximately 30 seconds," the spokesman said, before the driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier that separates the eastbound and westbound lanes. The Toyota then struck another vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala, causing minor damage.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the vehicle by Omaha Fire and Rescue. He was taken the Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The 27-year-old driver of the Impala, an Omaha resident, was not injured. However, officers learned that he had an outstanding arrest warrant and he was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

The state patrol spokesman said charges are expected to be brought against the Toyota driver.

