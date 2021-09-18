Crash near Lincoln Friday night leaves 1 dead

One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday southeast of Lincoln.

Kimberly A Haes, 55, was driving east on Highway 2 near Rokeby Road in a 2012 Subaru Legacy when she crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Dodge Caravan that was travelling west, according to a news release from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Haes was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver of the Dodge Caravan and its three other occupants were taken by ambulance to Lincoln hospitals and all injuries were expected to be non-life threatening.

The Lancaster County Sherriff's Office, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Bennet Fire and Southeast Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said, and the Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy. The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the crash.

