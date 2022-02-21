Crash, quick-moving grass fire keep first responders busy along Kennedy Freeway

Four people were hurt in a crash Monday afternoon after a grass fire along the Kennedy Freeway backed up traffic.

The fire also threatened homes along the highway.

No one sustained life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Monty Daganaar of the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Bellevue Fire Department spokesman Jack Syphers said the fire started along the east side of the highway south of Chandler Road. High winds quickly blew it southward toward Cornhusker Road, he said.

"It was moving quickly, jumping from one spot to the next," he said. "We wound up having quite a bit of (firefighting equipment) out there."

Although firefighters were able to get the fire along the highway tamped down, it moved into five backyards, which added urgency and difficulty, he said.

With help from additional agencies, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before any homes were damaged, he said. Offutt Air Force Base, Omaha, Papillion and Plattsmouth all sent firefighters to assist Bellevue, he said.

First responders closed the northbound lanes of the highway to lay hose to fight the fire, he said.

With the lanes shut down, traffic backed up. A crash occurred 3 miles to the south, near Nebraska Highway 370.

Daganaar said the crash occurred when a Dodge Journey swerved but was unable to avoid striking a Chevrolet Equinox that was slowing because of the traffic backup.

The fire was reported about 2:40 p.m., and the scene was cleared about 5:10 p.m.

The crash was reported at 3:24 p.m.

All four injured people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center.

