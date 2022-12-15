 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crashes, slick streets slow Thursday morning traffic around Omaha

Thursday morning traffic around Omaha was impeded by numerous crashes across the city as snow made streets slick.

"It's just nuts out there right now," said Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman. The Nebraska State Patrol was helping to respond to crashes, he said.

So far, no one in the Omaha area had been critically injured in any of the crashes, a Douglas County 911 dispatcher said.

Gordon reminded drivers to slow down and increase the following distance behind other vehicles. 

About half an inch of snow had fallen by 9:30 a.m., said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Valley. "We expect maybe another inch in Omaha and up and down the Missouri River," he said.

Wednesday, forecasters were expecting the Omaha area to get less than half an inch of snow on Thursday.

Whatever ends up falling in eastern Nebraska will be much less snow than what western Nebraska reported. Nicolaisen said Chadron got 19 inches of snow and Gering, Alliance and Valentine reported 12 inches.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

