Tiger roars rumbled through Lot D.

Trace the roars and they appear to be coming from a giant toy stuffed tiger. Its paws and tail hanging off a purple table that reads "Just 1 Mo!"

The roars are actually coming from Mickey Lanclos' cell phone. The stuffed tiger isn't fancy enough to make noise. In fact, Lanclos found it in a ditch near his home in Centerville, Louisiana.

He took the tiger home and rehabbed it with some air freshener and disinfectant spray. Unfortunately, not everyone loves his new highway acquisition.

“My wife said, ‘Get that thing out of the house,’" Lanclos said. "So I took him to Omaha.”

Lanclos thinks the stuffed tiger flew out of the back of someone's vehicle.

“Because you don’t find a tiger in a ditch,” he said.

With stuffed tigers, crawfish, burgers, brats and plenty of beer, College World Series fans have returned to Lot D outside Charles Schwab Field to enjoy the atmosphere of college baseball. Some, like Lanclos, don't even attend the games.

Lanclos has been coming to Omaha for the CWS since the 1990s — whether LSU made it or not. But he hasn't attended a game in the last three years. Instead, he sets up his tailgate in Lot D and serves up food next to friends he made at Rosenblatt Stadium, where the CWS used to be held.

When they met, his new friends, including Jason Dale, were decked out in LSU gear. But Lanclos could tell they weren't from Louisiana. Just check the grill.

“First off, we don’t cook bratwurst, period," Lanclos said. "We cook sausage and boudin."

Lanclos was right. Dale is from Omaha.

A Husker fan during football season, Dale has adopted LSU during the CWS.

“Their fans have always been a lot like Nebraska fans in the sense that they’re always welcoming and gracious and willing to offer food or whatever to anybody,” Dale said.

Lanclos and Dale have become friends and neighbors in Lot D.

“We’ve been one huge family since,” Lanclos said.

Other tailgaters kept it simple on Tuesday. Four or five lawn chairs in front of a popped trunk under the hot sun. Coolers full of beer. Pretzels out of a bag.

Not Lanclos.

Lanclos, who lives in a town about 18 miles away from the Gulf of Mexico, brought 150 pounds of shrimp with him to Omaha. He likes to show Nebraskans what a real shrimp looks like, he said, head and all.

After running out of shrimp on Monday, Lanclos was boiling crawfish shortly before noon on Tuesday. He was also serving up seasoned green beans, corn, sausage and potatoes.

Next to Lanclos, the LSU fans from Nebraska were sticking to burgers and hot dogs.

They prepare different food but they share a team and a love for the CWS.

“Lovely people," Lanclos said. "This is my family away from home.”

