Creighton alum to join ensemble singing national anthem at Gonzaga-Baylor game

A Creighton alum will join an ensemble of health care workers singing the national anthem Monday night before the NCAA Men's College Basketball Championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor.

Dr. Eric A. Yancy, who graduated from Creighton in 1976, is a pediatrician in Indianapolis. He also has released an album of Gospel music and performs at church and charity functions.

He was nominated for the singing gig by the father of a former patient. Yancy got the call last week informing him that he had been selected for the ensemble.

Since then, Yancy has been busy rehearsing.

After graduating from Creighton University's medical school, Yancy moved to Indianapolis. He became the first Black resident of Riley Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit. He has provided care to thousands of patients — the majority of whom do not have insurance or Medicaid coverage — for more than 40 years.

