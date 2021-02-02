Creighton gets Werner donation to help erect $75 million health sciences building

Creighton University disclosed a plan Tuesday to build a $75 million medical school facility and hasten its journey to becoming the nation's biggest Catholic health sciences educator.
The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton, said in his annual convocation that major funding for the health sciences education facility will come from C.L. and Rachel Werner.
The facility also will serve as a new front door for the Creighton School of Medicine, he said.
Creighton will name the building the C.L. Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. C.L. Werner is the founder of Werner Enterprises, an Omaha-based trucking company. The building will house programs in not only medicine, but nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and other disciplines.
It will provide classrooms, a simulation center, study areas, labs and administrative areas, Hendrickson said. It will stand south of Cuming Street and east of U.S. Highway 75 on what is now a faculty-staff parking lot. The building is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.
Hendrickson said Creighton is on its way to being the biggest Catholic health sciences school, with medical school expansion also taking place in Arizona. Creighton is building a large health sciences and medical complex in Phoenix for teaching and learning. The university also put up a new dental building three years ago ago along Cuming Street.
Most of Creighton's health sciences and medical programs currently are in the Criss Complex near North 27th Plaza and Burt Street. The Criss Complex will get its own $10 renovation, so the total project cost is $85 million.
Creighton also announced last month that it will create a $25 million health sciences program in which medical students and other health care students will gain experience in other countries. Hendrickson said Tuesday the program will expose some students to global poverty.
The Werners have also donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center and a large sports complex in La Vista, among other things.
C.L. Werner said through a press release that he and his wife believe in Creighton and Hendrickson. "In our business, if you're moving forward, you're on the right track, and Creighton is certainly moving forward," Werner said.
