Creighton gets Werner donation to help erect $75 million health sciences building

Creighton University disclosed a plan Tuesday to build a $75 million medical school facility and hasten its journey to becoming the nation's biggest Catholic health sciences educator.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton, said in his annual convocation that major funding for the health sciences education facility will come from C.L. and Rachel Werner.

The facility also will serve as a new front door for the Creighton School of Medicine, he said.

Creighton will name the building the C.L. Werner Center for Health Sciences Education. C.L. Werner is the founder of Werner Enterprises, an Omaha-based trucking company. The building will house programs in not only medicine, but nursing, physician assistant, physical therapy, occupational therapy and other disciplines.

It will provide classrooms, a simulation center, study areas, labs and administrative areas, Hendrickson said. It will stand south of Cuming Street and east of U.S. Highway 75 on what is now a faculty-staff parking lot. The building is scheduled for completion in fall 2023.