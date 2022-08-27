Creighton grad heading to Africa as Peace Corps volunteer

Her suitcases are packed, ready to be lugged through security, shoved into airplane belly after airplane belly and taken across the world to Namibia in southern Africa.

Jennifer Ecklund, a 2022 Creighton University graduate, will leave behind life as she knows it and spend the next two years in the Peace Corps, traveling, exploring and helping communities in need.

She will be one of the first Nebraskans to travel overseas with the Peace Corps since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when all volunteers were ushered back into the United States.

The Peace Corps has gradually been sending volunteers to 23 different countries since February, according to Diana Callaway, public affairs specialist for the organization. In March 2020, the corps had more than 7,000 volunteers — 32 being Nebraskans — across the globe in 60 countries.

Ecklund spent her final week in Nebraska at home with friends and family, soaking up every second before her scheduled departure on Sunday.

“I’ve taken a lot of time this summer to say goodbye to friends and family and just have some really good quality time. I think that having had that time with my loved ones makes me ready now,” Ecklund said. “I’m excited and motivated. I’ve said my goodbyes and I’m just ready to get after it.”

She will travel to Washington, D.C., for several days for orientation before hopping on an 11- to 13-hour flight to Ethiopia and finally an 11-hour flight to Namibia. Once her final plane touches down, Ecklund won’t be able to return home until the end of her service. She will only have internet access once a week to talk to family.

She’ll spend up to three months learning the language, culture and needs of the community before getting her official job assignment, which could involve teaching entrepreneurship, accounting or other economic-oriented subjects.

“I hope that I get a good understanding of the country itself. ... I hope to gain insight of different things that our world needs to make it a better place for everyone involved,” she said. “I hope that I have a greater appreciation for the basic necessities of life.”

Her family was not shocked by her decision to join the Peace Corps, Ecklund said, because of her prior love for travel and new experiences.

“I’ve always kind of been an adventurous person, someone that flies by the seat of my pants,” she said.

The political science and business administration major was first inspired to join the Peace Corps in a global poverty and development course taught by Erika Moreno at Creighton.

The class dove deep into foreign economics, inequality and development, and at the end of the semester, Ecklund wanted to learn more. She sought advice from Moreno, who recommended the Peace Corps to her.

“Having inquisitiveness is really important, but also having an interest in seeking outside of yourself and moving into spaces that may not always be comfortable — that’s an important skill for someone who wants to get out into the world and see what’s been done and what they could do,” Moreno said.