 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Creighton offering free back-to-school clinic Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Creighton University will host a free back-to-school clinic Saturday that will offer sports physicals, vaccinations, hearing and vision tests and school supplies for area schoolchildren.

The physicals and supplies will be available to children with or without health insurance through Creighton's Magis Clinic at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets. While the clinic is free, appointments are required and should be made at 402-717-0380. The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bridgett Nelson, a medical student who is part of the Magis Clinic, said the medical school students, family medicine residents and some physical therapists volunteer to staff the event.

While the event is open to any family, Nelson said, it is geared particularly toward families of children who are underserved and might otherwise have difficulty getting vaccinated or completing sports physicals.

People are also reading…

Meet the 2022 World-Herald Scholars

The World-Herald's annual Academic Program honors students from across Nebraska. This year we received 650 nominations. Find out more about the scholars who received recognition.

2022 All State academic honorees are soaring into the future
Omaha State and Regional News

2022 All State academic honorees are soaring into the future

  • Marjie Ducey
  • Updated
  • 0

Getting top grades and into the college of your choice can be hard work. But having achieved that, the members of The World-Herald’s 2022 All State Academic Team are ready for their next challenge. 

24 students selected for the 2022 All Metro Academic Team
Omaha State and Regional News

24 students selected for the 2022 All Metro Academic Team

  • 0

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Metro Academic Team.

2022 All Eastern Academic Team features 24 high achievers
Omaha State and Regional News

2022 All Eastern Academic Team features 24 high achievers

  • 0

Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Eastern Academic Team.

24 students land spot on 2022 All West-Central Academic Team
Omaha State and Regional News

24 students land spot on 2022 All West-Central Academic Team

  • 0

Meet the students who were selected for our 2022 All West-Central Academic Team.

578 Nebraska high school seniors earn 2022 Honorable Mention
Omaha State and Regional News

578 Nebraska high school seniors earn 2022 Honorable Mention

  • 0

The 578 Nebraska high school seniors listed here were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition.

Judges sort out the best of the best for World-Herald's 2022 academic honors
Omaha State and Regional News

Judges sort out the best of the best for World-Herald's 2022 academic honors

  • Shelley Larsen
  • 0

The judges for our annual academic program have a difficult task. They're faced with hundreds of students with impressive test scores, high grades, major accomplishments and strong leadership.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine grain ship: First shipment since Russia's invasion reaches Turkey

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert