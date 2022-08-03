Creighton offering free back-to-school clinic Saturday

Creighton University will host a free back-to-school clinic Saturday that will offer sports physicals, vaccinations, hearing and vision tests and school supplies for area schoolchildren.
The physicals and supplies will be available to children with or without health insurance through Creighton's Magis Clinic at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets. While the clinic is free, appointments are required and should be made at 402-717-0380. The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Bridgett Nelson, a medical student who is part of the Magis Clinic, said the medical school students, family medicine residents and some physical therapists volunteer to staff the event.
While the event is open to any family, Nelson said, it is geared particularly toward families of children who are underserved and might otherwise have difficulty getting vaccinated or completing sports physicals.
People are also reading…
Meet the 2022 World-Herald Scholars
The World-Herald's annual Academic Program honors students from across Nebraska. This year we received 650 nominations. Find out more about the scholars who received recognition.
Getting top grades and into the college of your choice can be hard work. But having achieved that, the members of The World-Herald’s 2022 All State Academic Team are ready for their next challenge.
Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Metro Academic Team.
Meet the 24 students who were selected for our 2022 All Eastern Academic Team.
Meet the students who were selected for our 2022 All West-Central Academic Team.
The 578 Nebraska high school seniors listed here were nominated to The World-Herald All Academic Program and earned honorable mention recognition.
The judges for our annual academic program have a difficult task. They're faced with hundreds of students with impressive test scores, high grades, major accomplishments and strong leadership.
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41