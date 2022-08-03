Creighton offering free back-to-school clinic Saturday

Creighton University will host a free back-to-school clinic Saturday that will offer sports physicals, vaccinations, hearing and vision tests and school supplies for area schoolchildren.

The physicals and supplies will be available to children with or without health insurance through Creighton's Magis Clinic at Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus near 24th and Cuming Streets. While the clinic is free, appointments are required and should be made at 402-717-0380. The event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bridgett Nelson, a medical student who is part of the Magis Clinic, said the medical school students, family medicine residents and some physical therapists volunteer to staff the event.

While the event is open to any family, Nelson said, it is geared particularly toward families of children who are underserved and might otherwise have difficulty getting vaccinated or completing sports physicals.