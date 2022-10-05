Creighton receives $2.9 million grant to train community health workers

Creighton University has secured a $2.9 million federal grant to train 240 community health workers over the next three years.

Dr. Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, Creighton's associate vice provost of health sciences, said most of the health workers will volunteer in their communities to help promote health and wellness.

But at least 45 must go through an apprenticeship with an organization such as a hospital or business and become certified so they can seek employment with institutions such as hospitals, clinics and schools. Creighton is the first apprenticeship site for community health workers approved by the Nebraska Department of Labor.

The grant comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and goes to Creighton's Center for Promoting Health and Health Equity, a division of the Health Sciences Multicultural and Community Affairs Department. Kosoko-Lasaki directs the center.

Creighton's existing community health advocate program will be used to train the new health advocates. Their primary function will be to connect people in minority communities with health services. Those communities may include Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans and Sudanese, Somali and Karen immigrants, as well as homeless or unemployed people living in public housing.

Creighton previously has trained about 65 individuals, including people living in Omaha's public housing apartments and those affiliated with churches.

The Douglas County Health Department, OneWorld Community Health Centers and Charles Drew Health Center have hired some of the workers the university has trained. Now they're looking to health systems. Several have hospitals and clinics in rural areas, which would extend the program's reach into rural communities, where health advocates are rare.

"What this grant is doing is helping us to reach out to rural areas and train more in the minority communities," Kosoko-Lasaki said.

The 12-week training will be provided at Creighton. Rural participants will be able to participate through a hybrid model that can be done online. That also will be available to Omaha-area participants. Kosoko-Lasaki said program officials hope to start training Nov. 1. Those interested in the program can call 402-280-2332 for more information.