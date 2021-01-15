 Skip to main content
Creighton student tells officials she had tried to make ricin, leading to evacuation of dorm
Creighton student tells officials she had tried to make ricin, leading to evacuation of dorm

A Creighton University student told workers in a hospital emergency room Thursday night that she had tried to make the poison ricin in an attempt to harm herself. That prompted officials to shut down the emergency room and evacuate her dormitory.

The young woman had gone to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 2412 Cuming St.  She told staff that the ricin-making materials were still in her dorm room, so staffers contacted the Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson said Friday.

The ER was locked down because of possible ricin exposure, Nickerson said, and the fire department, Omaha police and Creighton campus security evacuated Davis Square Apartments, which is near 20th and Burt Streets.

Police were contacted about the incident just before 8:55 p.m., Nickerson said.

A hazardous materials crew cleaned the building, he said. 

There is no antidote for ricin poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friday morning, Omaha police and Creighton campus security officers were inside the Davis Square Apartments. A moving truck was parked on the west side of the building, with police cars on either side of it.

The CDC says ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans. If castor beans are chewed and swallowed, the released ricin can cause injury. Ricin can be made from the waste material left over from processing castor beans.

World-Herald staff writers Nancy Gaarder and Jessica Wade contributed to this report.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

