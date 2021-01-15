Creighton student tells officials she had tried to make ricin, leading to evacuation of dorm

A Creighton University student told workers in a hospital emergency room Thursday night that she had tried to make the poison ricin in an attempt to harm herself. That prompted officials to shut down the emergency room and evacuate her dormitory.

The young woman had gone to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 2412 Cuming St. She told staff that the ricin-making materials were still in her dorm room, so staffers contacted the Omaha Fire Department, Omaha Police Officer Joseph Nickerson said Friday.

The ER was locked down because of possible ricin exposure, Nickerson said, and the fire department, Omaha police and Creighton campus security evacuated Davis Square Apartments, which is near 20th and Burt Streets.

Police were contacted about the incident just before 8:55 p.m., Nickerson said.

A hazardous materials crew cleaned the building, he said.

There is no antidote for ricin poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.