Creighton student who died from crash injuries is remembered for helping children with cancer

A 22-year-old Creighton University senior who died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle crash is being remembered for working with children battling cancer.

Mary Kate Phelan died Saturday at the Nebraska Medical Center, where she was taken after a collision near 40th and Dodge Streets. The driver of the second vehicle, Mohanad Al Mashrafi, 20, of Omaha, also was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, Omaha police reported.

Investigators determined that Phelan, who came to Creighton from Wilmette, Illinois, was westbound on Dodge Street just before 1 a.m. Friday in a 2009 Hyundai Azera. She tried to turn south into a McDonald's restaurant parking lot when her car was struck by an eastbound 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Al Mashrafi.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, Creighton's president, addressed Phelan's death in an email sent to school staff and students. He said Phelan was a volunteer with the school's chapter of the Pinky Swear Foundation, a national organization that works with children who have cancer.

Phelan also volunteered and served as an assistant swim coach with Special Olympics, Hendrickson wrote.

“The closeness of our campus remains such a blessing at Creighton, but it also means difficult news like this is felt by many,” Hendrickson said.

Hendrickson noted that Phelan was just months away from graduating with a degree in journalism. He said "by every account, she was a terrifically bright and creative young woman, loved by her friends, fellow classmates, advisors and instructors. She represented the very best of what it meant to be a person for others."

Phelan's family "has turned this tragedy into hope," Hendrickson wrote, "choosing to donate her organs to save the lives of others."

A prayer service was to be held for her Monday night at St. John Catholic Church on the Creighton campus.

