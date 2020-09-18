Creighton turns food waste, takeout containers into compost for community gardens

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nick McCreary has been digging through gallons of trash almost every day for a month.

It’s part of his job as Creighton University’s new director of sustainability.

“You have to get your hands dirty,’’ he said. “That’s the only way to know how the program is going.’’

McCreary is in charge of a pilot program at Creighton to compost packaging and food waste from the takeout meals being served daily on campus. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students have been eating outside most days instead of in the Brandeis Dining Hall.

Takeout containers can’t be washed and used again, so it’s creating mountains of waste that in the past would have been sent to the landfill, where it would put more methane gas into the atmosphere. Methane is a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.

“We had to figure out a way to reduce or divert that waste, and composting was the best solution,’’ McCreary said.

Six 64-gallon totes are spread around the school’s mall to collect the waste left after each meal. Since Aug. 17, McCreary and a group of 77 student volunteers have collected about 260 pounds of waste each day.