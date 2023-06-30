When officials with an Omaha bank last month foreclosed on the defunct Kremer Funeral Home, they were surprised to learn they were taking possession of more than just the building.

Inside, they came upon 55 sets of cremated remains.

It speaks to the disarray surrounding the longtime Benson funeral home after it suddenly closed earlier this year.

Now Omaha’s Braman Mortuary has stepped in to help reunite those remains with families. While all the cremated remains included identification of the deceased, in some cases, the accompanying paperwork listing family contacts is missing. Braman is asking anyone whose loved one’s remains could be among those left behind to contact them.

“Our goal is to get the loved ones back home to their family members,” said Ryan Gray, funeral director manager with Braman.

Travis Sheffield, the owner and manager of Kremer, said he believed all the remains found in the home were for families who simply over the years did not claim them. He said he had been reluctant to dispose of them, which he legally had the right to do.

In the end, he said, the bank foreclosure forced him to leave the business before he could do anything about the remains.

“I just never wanted to dispose of those remains that people did not want,” he said. “I didn’t feel comfortable disposing of them on my own.”

Kremer’s sudden failure also raises questions of what it means for individuals and families who had prepaid funeral arrangements. But in short, such arrangements are held with an insurance company and should be protected.

Kremer remains licensed to do business, though Sheffield said he essentially stopped taking business in February.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has the power to license and discipline funeral homes. A spokesman said the department does not confirm or deny whether it’s investigating a home.

Kremer’s demise represents the death of an Omaha institution that dates to 1936. Housed at 63rd and Maple Streets in a church built more than a century ago, its tower features an old-style neon sign and has long been a familiar landmark on Benson’s main street.

Sheffield went to work for Kremer in 2012 and bought it in 2016. And until recent years, it regularly received positive online reviews for good, no-nonsense service and reasonable prices. Sheffield often personally handled arrangements.

But the home’s operations seemed to begin to slip before completely unraveling earlier this year.

In December 2021, state records show the home was cited for failure to dispose of an embalmed body within 30 days of death. Sheffield signed a compliance document with the state, offering assurances it would not happen again.

Sheffield said he felt the state should never have intervened in that case. He said the body had been transferred from another home, and an autopsy also complicated completion of the cremation.

But soon other problems arose.

In early 2022, customers in online reviews cited instances where Sheffield failed to deliver copies of death certificates to families that had paid for them. It was the first possible sign of financial problems.

Sheffield attributed the ultimate failure of the business to the fact that he served a number of families in need, not raising prices for years to make services affordable for them.

“I was in it to help people,” he said.

By December last year, customers reported that they were finding Kremer’s doors locked during business hours and that they weren’t being notified when cremated remains were ready for pickup.

In January 2023, the home filed for bankruptcy, listing more than $2 million in debts, including unpaid taxes to Douglas County and the IRS. The filing was later dismissed when the home failed to follow up with documentation.

It appears the home performed its last cremation in February, and its last scheduled funeral service was in early March.

That same month, a customer reported in a post to the Better Business Bureau that more than three months after the death of her father-in-law, the home still had not transferred his cremated remains to Omaha National Cemetery, a burial place for area veterans. She reported that when she reached Sheffield and asked where the remains were, he replied, “I don’t know what to tell you.”

Other customers subsequently complained to Omaha TV station WOWT that they were trying to pick up cremated remains and could not reach the business.

Sheffield said Thursday he had to leave the office around that time because his father suffered a stroke. He said the financial problems had left the business short-staffed, with only him and one other worker. He also denied ever saying he did not know where remains were, always accounting for them.

Sheffield eventually did open the business to allow families to claim remains. He said he contacted all families, and as far as he knew, all who wanted to claim remains did so before he left.

“Unfortunately, the bank forced me to leave the property,” he said.

In late May, Omaha’s Commercial State Bank, which held a $1.8 million mortgage on the property, took possession in foreclosure proceedings.

During an initial inspection, boxes and a few urns holding cremated remains were found in two locations — in the chapel and in an embalming room.

“It was a surprise to say the least,” a bank spokesman said. “It was kind of heartbreaking that they weren’t distributed.”

Bank officials expressed gratitude that Braman was willing to step forward to collect the ashes and seek to find the related families.

Braman’s Gray said it’s actually not unusual for a funeral home to find itself in possession of ashes weeks after a cremation. Sometimes families indeed simply fail to pick them up.

What makes this case unusual, though, is the sheer number held by Kremer.

“Having this many is extremely abnormal,” Gray said.

It seems possible some or most of the remains found at Kremer had long before been abandoned there. But Gray said it’s also possible there are remains from families who had difficulty reaching anyone at the home during its troubled last weeks.

Regardless of the reason, families will be able to pick them up at Braman’s 72nd Street location, no matter the status of their account with Kremer.

A lack of records left at the business makes it difficult to know how many people had prepaid services with Kremer. But those who bought them should be fine.

They should be able to simply take their paperwork to another funeral home and transfer the insurance policy, Gray said. Omaha funeral homes are already hearing from customers who had made arrangements through Kremer.

The Nebraska Department of Insurance is also aware of the situation. It said in a statement anyone with questions can contact the department’s complaints division at 877-564-7323.

Braman plans to soon start contacting the families of those whose cremated remains it has records for. In cases where records aren’t found, it is hoping families come forward.

If ashes remain unclaimed by later this fall, they will be handled the same way Braman and other funeral homes traditionally do.

Around Nov. 1 each year, St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, one of five cemeteries in Omaha run by the Catholic archdiocese, holds an All Souls Day prayer and burial service. Mortuaries with unclaimed cremated remains and families with remains they don’t know what to do with can have them interred that day in the mausoleum crypt free of charge.

The cemetery typically interns the remains of 30 to 100 in the service each year, said Lance Zimmerman, family service manager with Omaha’s Catholic cemeteries. But it appears that number could be up this year.

“Oh my goodness,” Zimmerman said when told of the 55 remains discovered at Kremer. He added: “We’d be happy to accommodate.”

