Crews will work through weekend to clear piles of snow, tackle slick spots on Omaha roads

Drivers in Omaha were still navigating snow-packed neighborhood roads and mounds in the middle of Dodge Street on Thursday, but city crews planned to work through the weekend to clear the remnants of a record-setting snowstorm.
Mayor Jean Stothert said the contracted companies that clear Omaha's residential roads after snows of 2 inches or more had made two passes through all neighborhoods by Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, city trucks had finished spreading de-icing material in the neighborhoods.
But there's still more work to be done. Crews were expected to be on 12-hour shifts through the weekend to address bad intersections and hills, slick spots in neighborhoods and the piles of snow running down the middle of Dodge and downtown streets, Stothert said at a press conference in her office.
"We still have a lot of that to work on," she said, "and we will continue to do it."
Omahans usually have 24 hours after snow has stopped falling to clear the sidewalks near their homes and businesses, but the city is waiting to start that clock to see how much snow Omaha gets this weekend. The forecast calls for a mix of rain, freezing rain and possibly snow on Saturday.
Even though people likely won't be required to clear sidewalks until Sunday at the earliest, Stothert urged them to get it done as soon as possible.
"That's only going to help their neighbors and help themselves," she said.
After heavier snowfalls, the city plows the snow to the middle lanes of most downtown streets, and on Dodge Street east of Happy Hollow Boulevard, to avoid blocking sidewalks, parking meters and handicap-accessible ramps. Crews began removing those rows of snow, called windrows, early Thursday. They typically do that work from midnight to 7 a.m. because it requires blocking a lane of traffic, Stothert said.
People still had complaints Thursday about residential streets, especially in older neighborhoods in the eastern part of Omaha. Stothert said the blades attached to contractors' trucks can't get as close to the roadway as the ones on large city plows. Using bigger plows would also cause snow and ice to build up at the ends of driveways because of the amount of snow being plowed, she said.
"In the residential areas, our goal is to make (streets) passable," she said.
Omaha has about 115 city plows. Trucks from more than two dozen contracted companies push the number of available plows to about 300.
The snow emergency that took effect Tuesday was set to expire at 8 p.m. Thursday. At least "a couple hundred" people received a $50 ticket because of the parking restrictions that accompany such emergencies, said Public Works Director Bob Stubbe.
During snow emergencies, parking is not permitted on major routes. And in neighborhoods east of 72nd Street, people must park their vehicles on different sides of the street each night to allow plows to pass. The city doesn't issue tickets between 6 p.m. and midnight.
Stothert said there was "a big lack of compliance" with the parking restrictions. Crews in some neighborhoods had to push snow to the middle of the street and come back later. She said the city is hesitant to issue snow emergencies for those reasons.
Even on nice days, vehicles cannot be left on the street for more than 48 hours at a time.
Public Works had cleared sidewalks along major roads and intersections by Thursday, Stothert said. Sidewalks leading to schools, commuter trails, libraries and community centers were expected to be completely cleared on Friday.
