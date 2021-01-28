Crews will work through weekend to clear piles of snow, tackle slick spots on Omaha roads

Even though people likely won't be required to clear sidewalks until Sunday at the earliest, Stothert urged them to get it done as soon as possible.

"That's only going to help their neighbors and help themselves," she said.

After heavier snowfalls, the city plows the snow to the middle lanes of most downtown streets, and on Dodge Street east of Happy Hollow Boulevard, to avoid blocking sidewalks, parking meters and handicap-accessible ramps. Crews began removing those rows of snow, called windrows, early Thursday. They typically do that work from midnight to 7 a.m. because it requires blocking a lane of traffic, Stothert said.

People still had complaints Thursday about residential streets, especially in older neighborhoods in the eastern part of Omaha. Stothert said the blades attached to contractors' trucks can't get as close to the roadway as the ones on large city plows. Using bigger plows would also cause snow and ice to build up at the ends of driveways because of the amount of snow being plowed, she said.

"In the residential areas, our goal is to make (streets) passable," she said.

Omaha has about 115 city plows. Trucks from more than two dozen contracted companies push the number of available plows to about 300.