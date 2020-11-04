Crews working to restore power to traffic signals at downtown Omaha intersections

Crews were working Wednesday to restore power to traffic signals at downtown Omaha intersections.

The outage stemmed from a water main break at 16th and Douglas Streets, said Jeff Riesselman, head of the traffic division at the City of Omaha's Public Works Department. When workers with Metropolitan Utilities District were working on the repairs Tuesday afternoon, they cut into an Omaha Public Power District network line, which caused a fire, Riesselman said.

When OPPD crews arrived at the site, they discovered damage to underground lines, too, said OPPD spokeswoman Jodi Baker.

Baker said the damage will take some time to repair — possibly through the evening. OPPD teams are working with the City of Omaha to set up generators for the traffic signals, she said.

In place of the traffic lights, temporary stop signs were set up at the Douglas Street intersections with 14th, 15th and 16th Streets, and at 16th and Dodge Streets, Riesselman said.

