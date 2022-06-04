1 killed, 3 injured in South Omaha shooting

A shooting in South Omaha Friday night left one person dead and injured three others.

The shooting occurred around 11:38 p.m. near 30th and T Streets, according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher.

Pierre R. Hightower, 31, was declared dead at the scene, according to the Omaha Police Department.

Three people were taken to Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening, according to police. They were identified as: Paris S. Hightower, 30; Kaveh A. Ranson, 32; and Ryan T. Prince, 19.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Police urged anyone with information to contact the department at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org. Tips also can be provided on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.