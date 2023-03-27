A Minnesota man was ordered held on $1 million bail after being charged with causing a two-vehicle collision that resulted in critical injuries to an Omaha man.

Cody Trautman, 35, of Big Lake, Minnesota, must pay 10% of his bail amount, $100,000, to be released from the Douglas County Jail. He is charged with two counts each of causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

According to police reports and an affidavit filed in Douglas County Court, Trautman told officers that he intentionally crashed his black Chevrolet Silverado into the Nissan Pathfinder driven by Gerald Pridie, 27, of Omaha, on March 20. The collision occurred about 3:30 a.m. at North 65th Street and Military Avenue near the entrance to the Dill softball complex.

The Pathfinder was heading west on Military Avenue and the Silverado was heading east when they collided. Trautman, according to police, said "he thought he knew" the occupants of the Pathfinder.

The police report said Pridie received "potentially life-threatening injuries." His family declined Monday to comment on his current condition.

A passenger in the Pathfinder, Nathan Dougall, 37, of Omaha, suffered a broken arm and was treated at the Nebraska Medical Center. Trautman was also treated at the Nebraska Medical Center for serious injuries, the report said.

According to the affidavit, police suspect that Trautman was under the influence of a narcotic, possibly marijuana. A urine sample was taken and sent to a lab for evaluation.

Three hours before the collision, a police officer reported that he encountered Trautman while traveling south on North 72nd Street near Pinkney Street. The officer said he was in his police cruiser about 12:30 a.m. when a black Chevrolet Silverado pulled up next to him.

The officer alleged that the driver of the Silverado sped up and slowed down repeatedly as if trying to race the officer. The officer said he then saw the Silverado’s driver, who he later identified as Trautman, allegedly deliberately swerve into his lane of traffic, nearly striking the police cruiser.

The officer reported that he had to swerve to avoid a collision before the Silverado sped away. The incident resulted in a charge of attempted felony assault.