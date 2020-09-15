11-Worth protest leader, council candidate faces sex charge

One of the leaders of the protest that prompted the 11-Worth Cafe to close has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
David D. Mitchell, who also is a candidate for the Omaha City Council, was booked Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a minor.
The arrest was based on a 2014 allegation that police were made aware of in June, according to a statement by Omaha police Tuesday evening. No further information was released.
Mitchell, 27, could not be reached for comment because he was being held in the Douglas County Jail on Tuesday night. However, he had posted a denial of the allegation on his Facebook page.
“These charges (are) one hundred percent false, the system is finding any way to take me down,” he posted. “I can’t make any comments on the current case for legal reasons.”
Mitchell also was booked Tuesday on a charge related to the conditions of his bail from a 2019 burglary arrest. The allegations in that case involve his business, Gamers, a shop that sells video games and gaming equipment. According to court filings, Mitchell directed the theft of gaming equipment from a competitor to sell at his own stores.
The popular 11-Worth Cafe closed after the June protests. Racial justice advocates objected to an inflammatory Facebook post made by the son of the restaurant’s owner. Protesters also objected to a breakfast dish on the restaurant’s menu named for Robert E. Lee, the Civil War Confederate general.
Mitchell is running next year for the District 2 council seat representing northeast Omaha, which is currently held by Ben Gray. The city primary is April 6; the general election is May 11.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.