11-year-old arrested after allegedly displaying fake gun, making threat outside Omaha school

Police arrested an 11-year-old boy Thursday after he allegedly displayed a fake gun and threatened a person outside of an Omaha elementary school.

Officers were called to Highland Elementary School around 6:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of an armed person. According to Lt. Neal Bonacci of the Omaha Police Department, a nonprofit employee who helps run an after-school program was leaving the building when a child near the playground made a threat and showed the employee what appeared to be a gun.

The employee called 911. When police arrived on the scene, the child was no longer there. Police located him off of school property and determined that the gun was fake, Bonacci said.

He was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and transported to the Douglas County Youth Center.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.