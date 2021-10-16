11-year-old in stolen Jeep drives 110 mph during pursuit on I-80 near Omaha

The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended three juveniles involved in a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was an 11-year-old boy. The two passengers were 14-year-old boys.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol received a report that a Jeep Gladiator — which had been stolen in Lincoln — was headed eastbound toward Omaha on Interstate 80, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

A trooper spotted the vehicle on I-80 and attempted a traffic stop near the 42nd Street interchange. The vehicle stopped briefly, but fled as the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Jeep continued eastbound, reaching speeds of 110 mph, and a handgun was thrown from the window, according to the State Patrol.

The Jeep voluntarily stopped near the 20th Street overpass.

Troopers took the three occupants into custody. A second handgun was found inside the vehicle. State Patrol determined both guns were stolen.