11-year-old in stolen Jeep drives 110 mph during pursuit on I-80 near Omaha
The Nebraska State Patrol apprehended three juveniles involved in a pursuit that reached speeds of more than 100 mph early Saturday morning.

The driver of the vehicle was an 11-year-old boy. The two passengers were 14-year-old boys.

Shortly before 1 a.m., the Nebraska State Patrol received a report that a Jeep Gladiator — which had been stolen in Lincoln — was headed eastbound toward Omaha on Interstate 80, according to a press release from the State Patrol. 

A trooper spotted the vehicle on I-80 and attempted a traffic stop near the 42nd Street interchange. The vehicle stopped briefly, but fled as the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Jeep continued eastbound, reaching speeds of 110 mph, and a handgun was thrown from the window, according to the State Patrol.

The Jeep voluntarily stopped near the 20th Street overpass.

Troopers took the three occupants into custody. A second handgun was found inside the vehicle. State Patrol determined both guns were stolen.

The driver, who is 11, was cited with theft by unlawful taking of over $5,000, possession of a stolen firearm, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstruction, and other traffic violations, according to the State Patrol. He was released to his mother.

The passengers, both 14, were booked in the Douglas County Youth Center for possession of a stolen firearm. 

No one was injured in the pursuit, which lasted about three minutes, according to the State Patrol. 

