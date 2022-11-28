 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
13-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha

  Updated
A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with the September killing of Lenny Rodriguez, also 13. 

The boy, who has not been identified by police, already had been detained at the Douglas County Youth Center on unrelated robbery and gun charges at the time of his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence. 

Just after 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28, Omaha police officers were called to 1901 Park Ave. to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound near 29th and Shirley Streets.

Officers performed CPR on Rodriguez until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School and is remembered by his family for his love of gaming, art and music.

Lincoln police are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 53-year-old man. 

Police have arrested one man and are still searching for a second in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Omaha woman in the Benson neighborhood earlier this month. 

Two Omaha men who were shot at a crowded birthday party at a building near 33rd Street and Ames Avenue now face felony charges.

Omaha police have arrested a 22-year-old Omaha man in connection with the shooting of two teens in a downtown parking garage.

Makhi Woolridge-Jones, who killed 21-year-old Trequez Swift at Westroads Mall in April 2021, will be in his 50s when he's first eligible to be released from prison.

Omaha police have arrested three people in connection with a mass shooting Sunday that left one woman dead and at least seven people injured. 

A man serving a life sentence for first degree murder out of Douglas County died at a Lincoln prison on Friday. 

