13-year-old arrested in connection with fatal shooting of another boy in Omaha

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with the September killing of Lenny Rodriguez, also 13.
The boy, who has not been identified by police, already had been detained at the Douglas County Youth Center on unrelated robbery and gun charges at the time of his arrest. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with evidence.
Just after 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28, Omaha police officers were called to 1901 Park Ave. to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Rodriguez with a gunshot wound near 29th and Shirley Streets.
Officers performed CPR on Rodriguez until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Rodriguez was an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School and is remembered by his family for his love of gaming, art and music.
