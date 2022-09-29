 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13-year-old boy found near 29th and Shirley Streets dies of gunshot wound

  • 0

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday.

Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley Streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.omahacrimstoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine counteroffensive: Slow advances near the eastern hub of Lyman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert