13-year-old boy found near 29th and Shirley Streets dies of gunshot wound

A 13-year-old boy died after he was shot late Wednesday night in Omaha, police said Thursday.

Just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, Omaha police officers were called to 19th Street and Park Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. They later found Lenny Rodriguez at 29th and Shirley Streets with a gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR on the boy until fire crews arrived and took him to the Nebraska Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656, Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at www.omahacrimstoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Anonymous tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.