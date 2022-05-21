 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

13-year-old girl being treated for injuries after shooting in Omaha

  • Updated
  • 0

A 13-year-old girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot in North Omaha early Saturday morning.

At 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a residence near 40th and Corby Streets. Upon arrival, they found the girl, who was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. In an email, an Omaha police spokesman said a suspect left the scene prior to officers arriving.

The spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and police plan to issue at least one update when more information is available.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert