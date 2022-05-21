13-year-old girl being treated for injuries after shooting in Omaha

A 13-year-old girl is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after she was shot in North Omaha early Saturday morning.
At 12:24 a.m., officers were called to a residence near 40th and Corby Streets. Upon arrival, they found the girl, who was taken to Nebraska Medical Center for treatment. In an email, an Omaha police spokesman said a suspect left the scene prior to officers arriving.
The spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and police plan to issue at least one update when more information is available.
Dan Crisler
Business/Omaha Higher Ed reporter
