13-year-old Omaha boys charged with first-degree murder in slaying of teen

Two 13-year-old Omaha boys have been charged in the slaying of another 13-year-old boy.

Jonathan Salado-Lorenzo was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony and tampering with physical evidence. Erik Juarez-Salado was charged Wednesday with those three charges and possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities allege that the boys fatally shot Lenny Rodriguez near 29th and Shirley Streets just after 11:50 p.m. Sept. 28.

Rodriguez, an eighth grader at Ralston Middle School, was found with a gunshot wound near 29th and Shirley after a report of gunshots at 1901 Park Ave. He died after he was taken to the hospital.

Salado-Lorenzo and Juarez-Salado are being held at the Douglas County Youth Center. Juarez-Salado is due back in court later this month; Salado-Lorenzo is set to appear in court again on the charges in January.

The boys are facing charges in juvenile court because of a state law that restricts prosecutors from trying anyone under 14 as an adult. Juvenile court has jurisdiction over youths found responsible for crimes until they turn 19.

Salado-Lorenzo already was being detained at the youth center on unrelated charges when police booked him on the first-degree murder charge, police have said.