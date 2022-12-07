13-year-old Omaha gang member fatally shot rival, detective testifies

A 13-year-old boy was wearing the sweatshirt of a dead friend when he fatally shot a rival gang member as retribution, an Omaha police detective testified Wednesday.

Tayvon Erwin-Morrison, the suspected shooter, and 15-year-old Carmello Wells, the alleged accomplice, both were wearing ankle monitors in the two weeks leading up to the Aug. 30 slaying of Alon Reed. Both had cut off the monitors before the homicide, Omaha Police Detective Sergio Gutierrez testified.

Erwin-Morrison had been arrested Aug. 28 on suspicion of possessing a stolen car and was given an ankle monitor instead of being taken into custody, Gutierrez said. The next day — the day before Reed was killed — a technician who followed up on a tampering alert found the ankle monitor in the grass next to a parking lot where another car had been stolen.

Erwin-Morrison has been charged in juvenile court because his age prevents prosecutors from filing the case in adult court. If he is found responsible, the juvenile court will have jurisdiction over him only until he turns 19 years old. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Wells will stand trial as an adult on charges of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use of a firearm to commit a felony. A judge on Wednesday bound his case over to district court, where Wells' public defenders can file a motion to move the case to juvenile court.

Gutierrez testified that a local gang had split into two groups — Train to Blow (TTB) and Trained to Go (TTG) — and were feuding. Erwin-Morrison and Wells, part of the TTB gang, were upset after the Aug. 15 fatal shooting of their fellow gang member, 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden, Gutierrez said.

Upon learning that Rigmaiden was killed, Wells cut off his ankle monitor and texted his dad, "My best friend just got killed, I'm sorry I have to do this," Gutierrez said.

Officials have said that the teens planned to kill Reed, a member of TTG, because they were angry with Reed over a rap video Reed made after Rigmaiden's death.

Reed's sister showed investigators a screenshot of messages between Wells and his cousin that were sent before Rigmaiden died. The messages said, "If Tae (Rigmaiden) dies, Alon (Reed) gonna die," Gutierrez said. The messages also said that they wouldn't "shoot up that house" with the sister inside.

About 7:20 a.m. Aug. 30, Erwin-Morrison and Wells headed to Omaha North High School in a stolen vehicle, purportedly to look for Reed's sister, officials have said. Neither boy attended that school.

Erwin-Morrison, wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt, is seen on school surveillance video surreptitiously passing an object to Wells in the school parking lot. Then Erwin-Morrison went inside the school for about 10 minutes. He returned to Wells, who waited in the atrium and outside the school, and Wells passed the object back to Erwin-Morrison. The second exchange was less secretive, Gutierrez said, so in viewing surveillance video, it's more clear that the object was a gun.

The two left North and headed to an apartment complex west of the school, where they switched out of the stolen Kia Sportage and got into a Hyundai Sonata via a broken back passenger-side window.

Wells drove the Sonata with Erwin-Morrison in the passenger seat, according to video surveillance that police found. The footage pieced together the car's route to the Reed home near 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.

Reed's mother told police that a young man in a black-and-white hoodie wearing a mask walked in her front door and asked where Reed was. (Police said that teen was Erwin-Morrison.) She said she didn't know, but the teen told her that he knew Reed was in the house because he saw his car parked nearby, Gutierrez said.

Reed's mother told police the masked intruder began to look around the home. She then heard Reed walking up the basement stairs. As she ran out of the house to escape, she heard six to eight shots, Gutierrez said.

The shooter fled from the home. Reed's mother ran after him until they reached a creek. She then ran back to the house and called 911 about 9:30 a.m.

Reed was pronounced dead at his home — he had nine gunshot wounds, five to his head. Officers found seven 10 mm shell casings in the house.

Reed's death prompted more brazen warfare. Erwin-Morrison's house was shot up several times in the days after the homicide, and at one point his father shot back indiscriminately, officials said.

Investigators found out that the unique hoodie worn by the shooter had belonged to Rigmaiden, who had taken several photos of himself wearing the sweatshirt. Rigmaiden's mother told police that she no longer had possession of the hoodie, Gutierrez said.

Police filed an arrest warrant for Wells on Sept. 23. He was arrested on Oct. 18 in Dallas on a separate offense and extradited to Omaha.

Reed's sister shared with police another screenshot of online messages, this time sent after her brother was killed. Erwin-Morrison told another person that the "ten milly got some kick," apparently referring to the 10 mm gun, and also mentioned that Reed's mother had chased him.

About a day or two after Reed was killed, Erwin-Morrison messaged Reed's sister, asking how she was doing. She already had seen the screenshot of his conversation and accused Erwin-Morrison and Wells of being involved in her brother's killing.

"She was upset with (Erwin-Morrison), that he would even have the audacity to reach out to her," Gutierrez said.