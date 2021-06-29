14-year-old boy arrested in arson fire at northeast Omaha home

A 14-year-old boy, whom authorities say set fire to a house in northeast Omaha, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson.

The fire, near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Ernst Street, was reported about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday and was brought under control about 15 minutes later, according to a report by the Omaha Fire Department.

The fire caused nominal damage to the house, which was valued at about $74,200, according to the report.

The boy and one other person were outside the house when firefighters arrived. The youth's case is being handled in juvenile court, and his name was not released.

No one was injured in the fire.

