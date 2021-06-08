14-year-old boy killed, 4 people injured in 2 North Omaha shootings Tuesday

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured in two North Omaha shootings that occurred less than two hours apart Tuesday.
The first shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. A man and three women all were traveling in the same vehicle when shots were fired at the vehicle near 31st Street and Grand Avenue, striking one of the occupants.
Three people were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, one in critical condition and two others with serious injuries, said Omaha police Lt. Shane Myers.
The fourth person in the vehicle was treated for a graze wound from broken glass.
Officers responded to a second shooting near 19th and Spencer Streets about 7:15 p.m., Myers said.
There, they found a male teenager on the ground.
The teen, 14-year-old Desmond Harrison, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with CPR in progress. Police said he died at the hospital.
The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
It’s too early to determine if the two shootings are related, Myers said, but officers continue to investigate that possibility.
Tuesday’s incidents mark the fifth and sixth reported shootings to occur within five days in Omaha.
“I think we’re seeing in Omaha what the entire United States is seeing, an uptick in violent crime,” Myers said.
Police continue to investigate both shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Notable Nebraska and Iowa crime news of 2021
Local connection to the Capitol riot
An $11 million scam
The saga of Oliver Glass
Former Omaha gym owner convicted
Former coach, security guard accused of rape
The sentencing of Aubrey Trail
Shooting of Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck
Drunk driver sentenced for fatal crash
Man acquitted of murder but convicted of witness tampering
Woman accused in slayings of two men
Gang member not getting off easy
Man sentenced in debit card scheme
Death row inmate dies at 55
Former Husker Katerian LeGrone acquitted
Man convicted in fatal crash
Man pleads no contest to killing sex offender
Douglas County landfill scheme
Shooting at Westroads Mall
Convicted murderer, child molester dies
Golf cart rustling
Cold case heats up
Defendant returns to Nebraska for murder trial
Teens charged with attempted murder
Man charged in threats
Man arrested in April 2020 slaying
Omahan charged in fatal shooting of two men
Bellevue man charged in deaths of his children
Woman dies after domestic altercation
Huge bail set for man who fled to Nicaragua
Man accused of committing and filming heinous crime
Man convicted in slaying of Mollie Tibbetts
Suspect in Sonic shooting faces unrelated charges
Man gets prison time for deadly robbery
Man charged in November 2020 slaying
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067