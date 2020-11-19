 Skip to main content
14-year-old driver hits 125 mph while trying to evade state trooper on I-680 in Omaha
A 14-year-old Omaha boy was clocked driving 125 mph Wednesday night while trying to evade a Nebraska State Patrol trooper in Omaha. 

The pursuit began at 9:10 p.m. when a trooper spotted a Nissan Altima heading west on Interstate 80 near the Interstate 680 interchange traveling at 100 mph, a patrol spokesman said. The driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop and accelerated northbound onto I-680. 

The trooper reported that the Nissan was weaving through traffic, reaching speeds of 125 mph, the spokesman said.

After the Nissan exited I-680 and headed west on Fort Street, the trooper performed a tactical intervention that brought the vehicle to a stop.

The driver was taken into custody and booked into the Douglas County Youth Center. He was arrested on suspicion of felony flight to avoid arrest, felony willful reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a license and other traffic violations. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

