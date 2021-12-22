14-year-old girl dies after being shot in South Omaha

A shooting Wednesday evening has killed a 14-year-old girl.

Omaha Police said Isabella Santiago was fatally shot shortly after 9 p.m. near 37th and P Streets.

The wounded girl was driven to the Omaha fire station at 25th and L Streets and then taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medical Center, where she died.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information should call the OPD homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously via Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Tips leading to the arrest in a homicide are worth $25,000.

