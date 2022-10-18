14-year-old injured in North Omaha stabbing

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing in North Omaha Tuesday afternoon.
Omaha police officers found the boy near Wayne Lowden Avenue and Ames Avenue around 2:45 p.m. and saw that he had been stabbed, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
The boy was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to police.
Officers took in four juvenile suspects for questioning, according to the release. The incident remains under investigation.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Luna Stephens
Night Breaking News Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today