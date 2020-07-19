15-year-old among at least eight people injured in South Omaha shooting

At least eight people were injured early Sunday, including one critically, when someone in a passing vehicle began shooting into a South Omaha crowd.
Overall, 14 people from five shooting scenes went to Omaha hospitals for treatment between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police said 13 people sustained injuries that were not thought to be life threatening.
A 15-year-old girl, Paduey Jock, sustained a life-threatening injury in a shooting about 5:15 a.m. near 28th Street and T Avenue. A spokeswoman for the Nebraska Medical Center said the teen remained in critical condition Sunday afternoon.
Jock was was in a crowd of about 100 people outside when someone in a gray minivan began firing a gun. Several people went to the Nebraska Medical Center by private vehicle and others went by ambulance.
Also injured by gunfire in that incident were: Maniya Swiney, 17; Naayian Nyiwe, 17; Allen Star, 20; Pan Pan, 21; Nyabeth Wal, 16; Coleen Kamil, 33; and Kayshaun Wood, 32.
Here are details about the other shooting scenes:
• In an incident near 42nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, Toccara Figures, 37, and De'Shawn Brannon, 34, sustained injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Police called to the Nebraska Medical Center at 5:15 a.m. were told that Figures and Brannon were driving when they were shot by an unknown suspect.
• Two people were injured when shots were fired near 58th and Maple Streets about 1:15 a.m., police said. Felipe De Jesus Perez, 33, and Dante Vassar, 21, went to the Nebraska Medical Center with injuries that were not life threatening.
Police said that three vehicles were damaged by gunfire and that all had been involved in separate collisions. In was not clear if the two men's injuries were caused by gunfire or the result of the collisions.
• In an incident near 62nd and Fort Streets shortly after 3 a.m., Oliver Jones, 31, said he was shot while walking. Jones, who went to Immanuel Medical Center by private vehicle, said he heard what he thought were fireworks and then realized that he had been shot.
• In an incident near 22nd and P Streets just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Efron Deleon, 23, was shot after getting into a disturbance with someone driving a Ford pickup truck. Deleon was taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center with a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in a shooting.
