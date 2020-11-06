 Skip to main content
15-year-old girl arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omaha woman
15-year-old girl arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omaha woman

Nomi 4

Nomi Herrera, 19, of Omaha, was a certified nursing assistant who worked at River City Nursing and Rehabilitation near 72nd Street and Mercy Road, her father said. 

 HERRERA FAMILY

Omaha police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with last week's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Omaha woman. 

The girl, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to first-degree murder. 

Nomi Herrera was found fatally shot Oct. 29 in a vehicle in the roadway near 33rd and Weber Streets. Herrera was sitting in the driver's seat. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Herrera's father said she was an organ donor. Donations to recipients have been lined up since she died. 

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

