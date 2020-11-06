15-year-old girl arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omaha woman

Omaha police have arrested a 15-year-old girl in connection with last week's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Omaha woman.

The girl, who was not identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to first-degree murder.

Nomi Herrera was found fatally shot Oct. 29 in a vehicle in the roadway near 33rd and Weber Streets. Herrera was sitting in the driver's seat. She had been shot in the back of the head.

Herrera's father said she was an organ donor. Donations to recipients have been lined up since she died.

