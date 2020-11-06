15-year-old girl charged in connection with fatal shooting of 19-year-old Omaha woman

A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with last week's fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Omaha woman.

Khaleaha Titsworth-Hunt, of Omaha, was charged with being an accessory to murder.

Nomi Herrera was found fatally shot Oct. 29 in a vehicle in the roadway near 33rd and Weber Streets. She was sitting in the driver's seat and had been shot in the back of the head.

A judge on Friday ordered that Titsworth-Hunt be held on $50,000 bail. She is next set to appear in court in December.

Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney Brenda Beadle declined to provide additional details Friday but said one more person is being sought in the case.

Herrera's father said she was an organ donor. Donations to recipients have been lined up since she died.

