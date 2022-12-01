 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
15-year-old girl found dead inside Omaha house after gunfire reported in area

A 15-year-old girl was found slain inside a house near 37th and Pinkney Streets on Wednesday night after numerous gunshots were reported in the area.

Synthia Elliott was found dead inside a home at 3519 N. 37th St. 

Officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter, a gunshot detection system, at 8:42 p.m. The officers found shell casings and damage to the home from gunfire. They then went into the house and found Elliott's body inside.

Omaha police still are investigating. 

Anyone with information about the killing may contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or anonymously contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

