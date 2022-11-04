 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

15-year-old Omahan charged in connection with killing of 19-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
Alon Reed

Alon Reed, 19, was found dead on Aug. 30 in Omaha. 

 Ryan Hoffman

Omaha police announced Friday that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed. 

Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held without bail. 

Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said Wells had been arrested Oct. 18 in Dallas on a separate offense. After an extradition hearing, Omaha police picked him up Wednesday and he was brought back to Omaha.

Reed, a recent graduate of Burke High School, was found dead inside a home near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue on the morning of Aug. 30. He had been shot multiple times.

Wells is set to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Parents of murdered 22-year-old Gabby Petito sue Utah police for $50 million

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert