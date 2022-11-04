15-year-old Omahan charged in connection with killing of 19-year-old

Omaha police announced Friday that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested and charged in connection with the August slaying of 19-year-old Alon Reed.

Carmello Wells, 15, will be tried as an adult on three felony charges: first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He is being held without bail.

Officer Chris Gordon, an Omaha police spokesman, said Wells had been arrested Oct. 18 in Dallas on a separate offense. After an extradition hearing, Omaha police picked him up Wednesday and he was brought back to Omaha.

Reed, a recent graduate of Burke High School, was found dead inside a home near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue on the morning of Aug. 30. He had been shot multiple times.

Wells is set to appear in court next month for a preliminary hearing.