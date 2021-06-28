15-year-old ordered held without bail in slaying of 59-year-old Omaha man

A 15-year-old Omaha boy who has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 59-year-old North Omaha man was ordered Monday to be held without bail.

Christopher A. Trejo was arrested Friday in connection with the March 12 shooting death of Larry D. Thompson near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street. In addition to first-degree murder, Trejo has been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit murder.

During Monday's hearing in Douglas County Court, prosecutor Natalie Killion said Trejo borrowed his father's Chevrolet Cruze on March 12 and, between 3 and 4 p.m., picked up some associates in Sioux City, Iowa. The group returned about 5:30 p.m. to the area near 30th and Spencer Streets, Killion said.

Trejo is known to be affiliated with gang members, said Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney.

Law enforcement officials determined that Trejo and the people he was with had sent numerous text messages stating that they intended "to hunt for people in the projects of North Omaha" on March 12, Killion said in court.

The group returned to the area near 30th and Spencer around 8 p.m. Data from cellphone towers suggests that they turned their phones off, Killion said.