15-year-old ordered held without bail in slaying of 59-year-old Omaha man

A 15-year-old Omaha boy who has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 59-year-old North Omaha man was ordered Monday to be held without bail.
Christopher A. Trejo was arrested Friday in connection with the March 12 shooting death of Larry D. Thompson near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street. In addition to first-degree murder, Trejo has been charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit murder.
During Monday's hearing in Douglas County Court, prosecutor Natalie Killion said Trejo borrowed his father's Chevrolet Cruze on March 12 and, between 3 and 4 p.m., picked up some associates in Sioux City, Iowa. The group returned about 5:30 p.m. to the area near 30th and Spencer Streets, Killion said.
Trejo is known to be affiliated with gang members, said Brenda Beadle, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney.
Law enforcement officials determined that Trejo and the people he was with had sent numerous text messages stating that they intended "to hunt for people in the projects of North Omaha" on March 12, Killion said in court.
The group returned to the area near 30th and Spencer around 8 p.m. Data from cellphone towers suggests that they turned their phones off, Killion said.
Thompson was sitting on his porch near 28th and Spencer when he was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. Seven shell casings were found at the shooting scene.
Reports indicated that a vehicle matching the one registered to Trejo's father was seen in the area around the time of the shooting. A search of the vehicle turned up a disposable nitrile glove that had DNA from Trejo and one of his associates on it as well as gunshot residue, Killion said.
Trejo is a student at Bryan High School, his attorney said. His criminal history includes accusations of tampering with a witness or informant, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Trejo's arrest follows the recent arrests — and homicides — of many Omaha teens. Larajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16, have been charged in connection with the June 3 fatal shootings of Ja'Vondre' McIntosh and Jia'Quan Williams, both 17, near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street.
Desmond Harrison, 14, was fatally shot June 8 near 18th and Binney Streets. Three days later, Cornail Hill, 15, died after being shot near 33rd Street and Hartman Avenue. Both homicides remain under investigation.
"It's out of this world," Beadle said. "Some of these gangs and kids just have no appreciation for life."
