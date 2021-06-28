15-year-old to be charged as an adult in slaying of 59-year-old Omaha man

A 15-year-old Omaha boy arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder will be charged as an adult Monday when he appears in Douglas County Court, the chief deputy Douglas County attorney said.

Christopher A. Trejo was arrested Friday in connection with the March 12 shooting death of Larry D. Thompson, 59, near 28th Avenue and Spencer Street. In addition to first-degree murder, Trejo will be charged with use of a firearm to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit murder, Brenda Beadle said.

Trejo's arrest follows the recent arrests — and homicides — of many Omaha teens. Larajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16, have been charged in connection with the June 3 fatal shootings of Ja'Vondre' McIntosh and Jia'Quan Williams, both 17, near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street.

Desmond Harrison, 14, was fatally shot June 8 near 18th and Binney Streets. Three days later, Cornail Hill, 15, died after being shot near 33rd Street and Hartman Avenue. Both homicides remain under investigation.

"It's out of this world," Beadle said. "Some of these gangs and kids just have no appreciation for life."

Beadle declined to offer a motive in Thompson's shooting. Trejo, she said, was known to be affiliated with gang members.