16-year-old Omaha boy wanted in weekend slaying turns himself in

A 16-year-old Omaha boy suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old Travell Mountain turned himself in Thursday hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest.
Marion Harris was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in Mountain’s death. Harris will be booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.
At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Omaha police officers went to Levi Carter Park to investigate a report of a shooting. They found Mountain, who had been shot. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.
Mountain’s homicide was the first of the weekend. About 24 hours later, 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington was shot and killed near 24th and Grant Streets.
Jeremy Christensen, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit, on Thursday stressed the importance of community cooperation in solving homicides like Washington’s.
“We are always asking for the community’s help to provide more information,” Christensen said. “If you see something, say something. It’s just extremely important for people to feel comfortable talking to us, even if it’s through Crime Stoppers.”
Washington was one of five people shot in a crowded parking lot about 3 a.m. Sunday. The four other people were taken to the hospital by private vehicle with wounds that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.
“We believe that people who were there probably saw what transpired,” Christensen said. “We believe several shooters were outside of their vehicles based on what evidence we have.”
There’s been no evidence that Washington was affiliated with any gangs or was the target of the shooting, Christensen said.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing. Anyone with information may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers offers a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in such cases.
