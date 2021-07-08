16-year-old Omaha boy wanted in weekend slaying turns himself in

A 16-year-old Omaha boy suspected of fatally shooting 18-year-old Travell Mountain turned himself in Thursday hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

Marion Harris was charged in the warrant with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in Mountain’s death. Harris will be booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

At 3:10 a.m. Saturday, Omaha police officers went to Levi Carter Park to investigate a report of a shooting. They found Mountain, who had been shot. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital.

Mountain’s homicide was the first of the weekend. About 24 hours later, 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington was shot and killed near 24th and Grant Streets.

Jeremy Christensen, a lieutenant with the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit, on Thursday stressed the importance of community cooperation in solving homicides like Washington’s.

“We are always asking for the community’s help to provide more information,” Christensen said. “If you see something, say something. It’s just extremely important for people to feel comfortable talking to us, even if it’s through Crime Stoppers.”