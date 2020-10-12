 Skip to main content
17-year-old boy fatally shot in Bellevue, police say
A teenager died Monday in a shooting that Bellevue police say was a homicide.

Bellevue police were called to a home in the 1000 block of West 31st Avenue at 12:19 p.m. on a report of CPR in progress, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

They found a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police asked that four schools in the neighborhood be put on a lockout. The lockout was lifted at 2:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867 or the Bellevue Police Department at 402-293-3100.

Police did not provide an identity for the victim nor information about any suspects.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

