17-year-old dies after shooting in North Omaha; second teen in critical condition
1 comment

A 17-year-old has died and another 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday evening in North Omaha.

Just after 8 p.m., Omaha police were notified of a ShotSpotter activation that was upgraded to a shooting near 29th Circle and Pinkney Street. When they arrived, they found Jiaquan Williams and Javondre McIntosh suffering from gunshot injuries. Both were taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where Williams died. McIntosh's injuries were considered life-threatening, police said.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

1 comment

