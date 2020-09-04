 Skip to main content
17-year-old fatally shot at Omaha motel Friday night
A man was fatally shot Friday night in a motel room near 84th and Interstate 80. 

 Jessica Wade

A teenager was fatally shot in an Omaha motel room Friday night.

Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 near 84th Street and Interstate 80 just after 9:15 p.m. They found Evan Latto, 17, in a motel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Mason Beaverson, 20, who was still in the parking lot. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

