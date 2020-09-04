17-year-old fatally shot at Omaha motel Friday night

A teenager was fatally shot in an Omaha motel room Friday night.
Omaha police responded to reports of a shooting at the Motel 6 near 84th Street and Interstate 80 just after 9:15 p.m. They found Evan Latto, 17, in a motel room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers arrested Mason Beaverson, 20, who was still in the parking lot. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.