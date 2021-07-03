18-year-old critically wounded in shooting Saturday morning

Omaha police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.
Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. At the scene officers found a victim, 18-year-old Travell Mountain.
Mountain was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Authorities are investigating the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.
Ryan Hoffman
Assistant Metro Editor
