18-year-old critically wounded in shooting Saturday morning
Omaha police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning.

Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting at Levi Carter Park at 3:10 a.m., according to the Omaha Police Department. At the scene officers found a victim, 18-year-old Travell Mountain. 

Mountain was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities are investigating the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-7867, www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.  

